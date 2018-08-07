SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (SOHO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter.

SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH had a negative return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The company had revenue of $41.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.90 million.

Shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH opened at $7.00 on Monday, according to MarketBeat. SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH has a 1 year low of $5.78 and a 1 year high of $7.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The stock has a market cap of $99.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This is a boost from SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, and an interest in the Hyde Resort & Residences, a luxury condo hotel.

