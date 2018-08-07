SoonCoin Trading 22.5% Lower Over Last Week (SOON)

SoonCoin (CURRENCY:SOON) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. One SoonCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SoonCoin has a total market cap of $44,592.00 and $71.00 worth of SoonCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SoonCoin has traded 22.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,765.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $660.32 or 0.09781074 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00016627 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $149.25 or 0.02209141 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00029392 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00075871 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006027 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00001330 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00001152 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000611 BTC.

SoonCoin Profile

SOON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 5th, 2014. SoonCoin’s total supply is 12,462,620 coins. SoonCoin’s official Twitter account is @sooncoin . The official website for SoonCoin is www.sooncoin.com

SoonCoin Coin Trading

SoonCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SoonCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SoonCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SoonCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

