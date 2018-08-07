Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Synchrony Financial (SYF) Share Price

Media headlines about Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Synchrony Financial earned a news impact score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.8894843904544 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Compass Point restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.44.

Synchrony Financial opened at $29.85 on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.01. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $28.33 and a 1-year high of $40.59.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 16.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is a positive change from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 3rd. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 22.90%.

In other news, Director Roy A. Guthrie bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $295,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,351.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 2,094 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $74,546.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

