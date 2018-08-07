Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Precision Drilling (PDS) Share Price

Media headlines about Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Precision Drilling earned a coverage optimism score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the oil and gas company an impact score of 48.1405313613483 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Precision Drilling traded down $0.02, hitting $3.63, during trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,142,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711,967. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Precision Drilling has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $4.14.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $330.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.66 million. Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 9.92% and a negative return on equity of 6.23%. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. research analysts expect that Precision Drilling will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PDS. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 target price on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $5.00 target price on Precision Drilling and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised Precision Drilling from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Precision Drilling from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.64.

Precision Drilling Corporation provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

