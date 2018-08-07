Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ) Stock Price

Media stories about iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF earned a news sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the company an impact score of 46.0576366716835 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.
Shares of SCZ stock opened at $62.83 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $58.95 and a 12 month high of $69.19.
iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
