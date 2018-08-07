Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Cheniere Energy Partners (CQP) Stock Price

News coverage about Cheniere Energy Partners (NASDAQ:CQP) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Cheniere Energy Partners earned a coverage optimism score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 46.815822036908 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

NASDAQ CQP opened at $37.02 on Monday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $26.41 and a 52 week high of $38.45.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NASDAQ:CQP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion.

Separately, US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday, July 17th.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

