Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Baidu (BIDU) Share Price

News coverage about Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Baidu earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the information services provider an impact score of 47.5336531128964 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

BIDU has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Baidu from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up previously from $285.00) on shares of Baidu in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $307.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.32.

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $235.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $79.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.54. Baidu has a 52 week low of $207.74 and a 52 week high of $284.22.

Baidu declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information services provider to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through mobile browsers; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline to meet their personal interests reflected in their past online behaviors, such as search and browsing, and their demographics; and Bear Paw Account that enables verified brands and businesses to aggregate their content from Websites, wapsites, and open-platform apps.

