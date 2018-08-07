Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact American Axle & Manufact. (AXL) Share Price

Media coverage about American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) has been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. American Axle & Manufact. earned a news sentiment score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the auto parts company an impact score of 46.8028427723643 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

Shares of American Axle & Manufact. traded up $0.36, hitting $17.41, on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. 40,660 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,747,555. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.37. American Axle & Manufact. has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $20.27.

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. American Axle & Manufact. had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. equities research analysts predict that American Axle & Manufact. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

AXL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufact. to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Buckingham Research began coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufact. in a research report on Friday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Axle & Manufact. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.13.

In other news, insider Norman Willemse sold 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $151,902.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,178.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About American Axle & Manufact.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, driveshafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

