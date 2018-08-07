Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Sunrun (RUN) Stock Price

News headlines about Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Sunrun earned a coverage optimism score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the energy company an impact score of 45.419139971996 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Get Sunrun alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on RUN shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Sunrun from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.42.

Shares of Sunrun traded down $0.93, reaching $13.84, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat . 3,417,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,840,176. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of -0.81. Sunrun has a 52-week low of $4.21 and a 52-week high of $16.44.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $144.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.98 million. Sunrun had a net margin of 24.53% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Sunrun will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunrun news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc bought 217,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.86 per share, for a total transaction of $2,357,163.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 131,004 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,851,086.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,984,586 shares in the company, valued at $42,172,200.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,820,990 shares of company stock worth $46,106,677. Insiders own 19.45% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar leads. The company markets and sells its products through direct channels, partner channels, mass media, digital media, canvassing, referral, retail, and field marketing.

Recommended Story: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.