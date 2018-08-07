Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Sally Beauty (SBH) Stock Price

Media coverage about Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) has trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Sally Beauty earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the specialty retailer an impact score of 46.6452565644312 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern’s scoring:

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

SBH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sally Beauty from $15.50 to $13.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 4th. Bank of America cut Sally Beauty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Sally Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.08.

Sally Beauty traded up $0.05, reaching $14.16, during trading hours on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,368,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.42, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 2.12. Sally Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $21.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.34.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 76.04% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $996.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Sally Beauty will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Aaron E. Alt purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.07 per share, for a total transaction of $56,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,539.33. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aaron E. Alt purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.10 per share, for a total transaction of $52,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, beauty sundries, and styling tools for retail customers and salon professionals.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.