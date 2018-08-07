Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect OGE Energy (OGE) Stock Price

News stories about OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. Accern scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. OGE Energy earned a news impact score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the utilities provider an impact score of 46.7942482733128 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of OGE Energy opened at $36.23 on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. OGE Energy has a twelve month low of $29.59 and a twelve month high of $37.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th were paid a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 9th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.27%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. OGE Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.29.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. The company operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

