Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect FS Investment (FSIC) Stock Price

News stories about FS Investment (NYSE:FSIC) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. FS Investment earned a media sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.4072013206799 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised FS Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. National Securities upped their price target on FS Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Co raised FS Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut FS Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Shares of NYSE:FSIC traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.20. 29,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,166,124. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. FS Investment has a 12 month low of $6.95 and a 12 month high of $9.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.93.

FS Investment (NYSE:FSIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. FS Investment had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 31.75%. The company had revenue of $101.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.22 million. equities analysts predict that FS Investment will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FS Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

