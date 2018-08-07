Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Dine Brands Global (DIN) Stock Price

Media coverage about Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) has trended somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Dine Brands Global earned a news impact score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the restaurant operator an impact score of 47.8448673230292 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several research firms have recently commented on DIN. Zacks Investment Research cut Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

Shares of Dine Brands Global traded up $0.16, hitting $74.77, during midday trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . The stock had a trading volume of 363,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,993. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.05. Dine Brands Global has a fifty-two week low of $36.71 and a fifty-two week high of $82.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.10, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 35.19% and a negative net margin of 50.50%. The business had revenue of $184.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 19th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.72%.

In related news, Director Gilbert T. Ray sold 17,868 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total transaction of $1,356,181.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 400 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.19, for a total value of $30,876.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,880.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Company Restaurant Operations, and Financing Operations. The company owns and franchises two restaurant concepts, including Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar (Applebee's) in the bar and grill segment of the casual dining category of the restaurant industry; and International House of Pancakes (IHOP) in the family dining category of the restaurant industry.

