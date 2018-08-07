Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact VOXX International (VOXX) Stock Price

News stories about VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) have trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. VOXX International earned a media sentiment score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the auto parts company an impact score of 47.8015493476866 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of VOXX International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th.

Shares of VOXX International traded down $0.05, hitting $5.20, during midday trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 52,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,323. The company has a market cap of $125.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.33 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. VOXX International has a 1-year low of $4.64 and a 1-year high of $8.85.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 11th. The auto parts company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $100.86 million for the quarter. VOXX International had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 0.13%. research analysts forecast that VOXX International will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other VOXX International news, Director Peter A. Lesser purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.65 per share, for a total transaction of $28,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.63% of the company’s stock.

VOXX International Company Profile

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes automotive, audio, and consumer accessories worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers rear-seat entertainment devices, satellite radio products, automotive security and remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, aftermarket/OE-styled radios, car link-smartphone telematics applications, collision avoidance systems, and location-based services.

