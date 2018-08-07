Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Reliance Steel & Aluminum (RS) Share Price

News stories about Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. Accern scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Reliance Steel & Aluminum earned a news impact score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the industrial products company an impact score of 47.4300206606864 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum opened at $89.54 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a twelve month low of $68.46 and a twelve month high of $97.41.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.29%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.76%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.13.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, Director David H. Hannah sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total transaction of $2,251,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Patrick Shanley sold 4,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total transaction of $392,658.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,890 shares in the company, valued at $2,691,385. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,914 shares of company stock valued at $4,640,633 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company in the United States and internationally. The company provides steel, aluminum, stainless, and specialty metals and related processing services to customers in various industries, such as infrastructure and energy; fabricates steel and aluminum products; and provides various precision fabrication services, including laser cutting, shearing, computer numerated control (CNC) punching, and CNC forming and rolling, as well as welding, assembly, painting, inventory management, and engineering expertise.

