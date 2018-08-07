Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Invesco (IVZ) Stock Price

News coverage about Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Invesco earned a media sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the asset manager an impact score of 47.1193281024237 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Invesco from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Invesco from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine cut Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.36.

NYSE:IVZ opened at $25.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Invesco has a 52-week low of $24.76 and a 52-week high of $38.43. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.70.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. Invesco had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $974.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Invesco will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Invesco’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In related news, major shareholder Ltd. Invesco acquired 2,127,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.69 per share, for a total transaction of $9,978,720.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

