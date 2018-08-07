Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Bridgeline Digital (BLIN) Stock Price

Media coverage about Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Bridgeline Digital earned a news impact score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the software maker an impact score of 44.7271291084625 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Bridgeline Digital stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.30. 88,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,154,823. Bridgeline Digital has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $4.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 0.33.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bridgeline Digital had a negative return on equity of 9.74% and a negative net margin of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 million for the quarter. equities research analysts anticipate that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bridgeline Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital, Inc is an information technology company, which engages in the development of iAPPS web engagement management product platform and related digital solutions. It enables its customers to maximize the performance of their mission critical websites, intranets, and online stores. Its iAPPS platform provides Web Content Management, eCommerce, eMarketing, Social Media management, and Web Analytics.

