Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect NGL Energy Partners (NGL) Share Price

Media stories about NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) have trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. NGL Energy Partners earned a coverage optimism score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the oil and gas company an impact score of 46.0868561323111 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised NGL Energy Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. ValuEngine raised NGL Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on NGL Energy Partners in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NGL Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

Shares of NGL Energy Partners traded down $0.60, hitting $12.25, during trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 53,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,249. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.04 and a beta of 1.07. NGL Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $8.57 and a fifty-two week high of $17.65.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. analysts anticipate that NGL Energy Partners will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.73%. NGL Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -229.41%.

In other news, Director James M. Collingsworth acquired 25,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.65 per share, for a total transaction of $301,385.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Highstar Capital Iv, L.P. sold 95,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total value of $1,225,029.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, trucking, marine, and pipeline transportation services.

