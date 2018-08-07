Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (PRN) Share Price

News stories about Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF earned a daily sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the company an impact score of 46.0455533413986 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,067. Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF has a one year low of $53.77 and a one year high of $64.86.

About Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Industrials Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Industrials Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States industrial companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense, and general manufacturing.

