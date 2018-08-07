Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Brady (BRC) Share Price

News articles about Brady (NYSE:BRC) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Brady earned a media sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the industrial products company an impact score of 45.8596202188249 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Brady traded down $0.35, hitting $36.85, during midday trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,371. Brady has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $40.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.09.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. Brady had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $298.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Brady will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th were given a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 9th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.43%.

BRC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 16th.

In other news, VP Thomas J. Felmer sold 11,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $472,513.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 69,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,820,136.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Bentley Curran sold 13,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $546,221.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,631,496.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,457 shares of company stock worth $1,139,225. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

About Brady

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

