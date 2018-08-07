Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect American River Bankshares (AMRB) Stock Price

News stories about American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. American River Bankshares earned a daily sentiment score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 48.1756368929014 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of American River Bankshares traded up $0.30, reaching $15.90, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,707. American River Bankshares has a 1-year low of $12.21 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The stock has a market cap of $91.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. American River Bankshares had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $5.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 million. sell-side analysts predict that American River Bankshares will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 31st. American River Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 26.67%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of American River Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American River Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

In other American River Bankshares news, Director Michael A. Ziegler acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.82 per share, for a total transaction of $47,460.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,010.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

About American River Bankshares

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to small and middle-market businesses, and individuals in California, the United States. The company accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit.

