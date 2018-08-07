Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact KCAP Financial (KCAP) Stock Price

Press coverage about KCAP Financial (NASDAQ:KCAP) has trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern reports. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. KCAP Financial earned a media sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 48.0053080670508 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

KCAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of KCAP Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KCAP Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $3.00 price target on shares of KCAP Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd.

KCAP Financial traded down $0.03, hitting $3.26, during trading hours on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. 43,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. KCAP Financial has a 1 year low of $2.91 and a 1 year high of $4.00. The company has a market capitalization of $121.79 million, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.63.

KCAP Financial (NASDAQ:KCAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. KCAP Financial had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $6.85 million for the quarter. sell-side analysts anticipate that KCAP Financial will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 5th. KCAP Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

KCAP Financial Company Profile

KCAP Financial, Inc is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities portfolio, asset manager affiliates, and CLO fund securities. The firm prefers to invest in senior secured term loans, mezzanine debt, and equity securities primarily in privately-held middle market, and buyout companies.

