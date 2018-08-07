Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Federal-Mogul (FDML) Share Price

News coverage about Federal-Mogul (NASDAQ:FDML) has been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Federal-Mogul earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the auto parts company an impact score of 47.9420222041105 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

FDML stock remained flat at $$9.98 during midday trading on Tuesday. Federal-Mogul has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $10.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Federal-Mogul Company Profile

Federal-Mogul Holdings Corp, formerly Federal-Mogul Corporation, is a global supplier of technology and innovation in vehicle and industrial products for fuel economy, emissions reduction and safety systems. The Company serves original equipment manufacturers (OEM) and servicers (OES) (collectively OE) of automotive, light, medium and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, off-road, agricultural, marine, rail, aerospace, power generation and industrial equipment, as well as the worldwide aftermarket.

