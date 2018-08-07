Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Allegion (ALLE) Stock Price

Media stories about Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Allegion earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the scientific and technical instruments company an impact score of 47.0890858572528 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Get Allegion alerts:

Allegion opened at $82.57 on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Allegion has a 1-year low of $73.85 and a 1-year high of $89.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. Allegion had a return on equity of 91.38% and a net margin of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $704.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Allegion will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Allegion from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.40.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; door closers and exit devices; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door frames; and other accessories.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.