Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Sun Hydraulics (SNHY) Share Price

Media stories about Sun Hydraulics (NASDAQ:SNHY) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Sun Hydraulics earned a daily sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the industrial products company an impact score of 46.7872514940839 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Sun Hydraulics traded down $2.70, reaching $50.32, during trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,690. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 1.77. Sun Hydraulics has a 1-year low of $41.68 and a 1-year high of $70.83.

Sun Hydraulics (NASDAQ:SNHY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.11). Sun Hydraulics had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $136.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Sun Hydraulics will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 5th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 3rd. Sun Hydraulics’s payout ratio is 22.50%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Sun Hydraulics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Hydraulics from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 9th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Sun Hydraulics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sun Hydraulics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Hydraulics from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Hydraulics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.33.

In other Sun Hydraulics news, Director Christine L. Koski sold 35,000 shares of Sun Hydraulics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total value of $1,772,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christine L. Koski sold 25,000 shares of Sun Hydraulics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.20, for a total transaction of $1,230,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 92,000 shares of company stock worth $4,615,570. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sun Hydraulics Company Profile

Sun Hydraulics Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, manifolds, and integrated fluid power packages and subsystems used in hydraulic systems worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. Its screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves and manifolds control force, speed, and motion as integral components in fluid power systems.

