Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Molina Healthcare (MOH) Share Price

News headlines about Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Molina Healthcare earned a news sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the company an impact score of 46.7155663178921 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern’s scoring:

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

MOH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.86.

Molina Healthcare opened at $126.43 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Molina Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $56.67 and a fifty-two week high of $130.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 225.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.22.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $1.99. Molina Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 23.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($4.01) EPS. Molina Healthcare’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.10, for a total value of $123,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.24, for a total transaction of $176,792.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,150 shares of company stock valued at $353,472 in the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.