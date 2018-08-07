Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Heartland Financial USA (HTLF) Share Price

Headlines about Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Heartland Financial USA earned a media sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the bank an impact score of 46.8909992053808 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern’s analysis:

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

HTLF traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $59.80. 3,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,275. Heartland Financial USA has a 12 month low of $42.10 and a 12 month high of $60.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.05). Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $129.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. research analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. This is an increase from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is 17.33%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HTLF. BidaskClub upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine lowered Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Raymond James lowered Heartland Financial USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Heartland Financial USA in a report on Thursday, June 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

In other Heartland Financial USA news, Director John K. Schmidt sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $1,124,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Schmitz sold 2,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $168,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,118,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,333 shares of company stock worth $1,623,980. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits.

Recommended Story: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.