Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect American Outdoor Brands (AOBC) Share Price

News headlines about American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. American Outdoor Brands earned a news impact score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 46.834372842148 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AOBC. Wedbush increased their target price on American Outdoor Brands from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Cowen lowered American Outdoor Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. BidaskClub lowered American Outdoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price (up previously from $13.00) on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded American Outdoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. American Outdoor Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.17.

American Outdoor Brands stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.49. 737,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,919. American Outdoor Brands has a 12 month low of $8.32 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $512.69 million, a PE ratio of 20.63 and a beta of -0.24.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 20th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. American Outdoor Brands had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $172.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that American Outdoor Brands will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

American Outdoor Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company's Firearms segment offers handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressors, and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Gemtech, and Thompson/Center Arms brands.

