Somewhat Negative Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) Stock Price

Headlines about Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) have been trending somewhat negative this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Sinclair Broadcast Group earned a media sentiment score of -0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the company an impact score of 44.3335833497008 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NASDAQ SBGI opened at $26.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 1-year low of $25.13 and a 1-year high of $40.15.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $665.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.08 million. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SBGI. ValuEngine raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. BidaskClub raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. TheStreet raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $49.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sinclair Broadcast Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.64.

In related news, Director Lawrence E. Mccanna sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $64,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 29.24% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, or sales services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

