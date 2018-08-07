Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Fortinet (FTNT) Share Price

News coverage about Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Fortinet earned a media sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the software maker an impact score of 48.1444532979267 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $73.63 on Monday. Fortinet has a 12-month low of $35.44 and a 12-month high of $75.64. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 141.60, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.55.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.22. Fortinet had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $441.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Fortinet will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FTNT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Fortinet from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fortinet from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target (up previously from $61.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their price target on Fortinet from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Fortinet from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fortinet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.14.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,309 shares in the company, valued at $558,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 165,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total value of $12,173,225.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,694,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491,577,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 247,464 shares of company stock valued at $17,091,773. Corporate insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, automated, and integrated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and WAN acceleration; and FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of products, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solution for enterprises and service providers.

