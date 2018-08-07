Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect TC Pipelines (TCP) Share Price

News stories about TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. TC Pipelines earned a daily sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the pipeline company an impact score of 47.3333480474833 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TCP. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TC Pipelines from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of TC Pipelines from $27.50 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of TC Pipelines from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of TC Pipelines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of TC Pipelines from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of TCP stock traded up $0.98 on Tuesday, reaching $31.97. 2,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,754. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. TC Pipelines has a 1 year low of $22.64 and a 1 year high of $57.08.

TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. TC Pipelines had a net margin of 63.76% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The business had revenue of $111.00 million during the quarter. analysts expect that TC Pipelines will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.13%. TC Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.28%.

TC PipeLines, LP acquires, owns, and participates in the management of energy infrastructure businesses in North America. The company has interests in eight natural gas interstate pipeline systems that transport approximately 10.4 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas from producing regions and import facilities to market hubs and consuming markets primarily in the Western, Midwestern, and Eastern United States.

