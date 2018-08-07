Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect RR Donnelley & Sons (RRD) Share Price

News coverage about RR Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. RR Donnelley & Sons earned a news sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the business services provider an impact score of 47.0499528804567 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

RRD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut RR Donnelley & Sons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on RR Donnelley & Sons from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

NYSE:RRD traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.55. The company had a trading volume of 98,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,512. RR Donnelley & Sons has a one year low of $4.75 and a one year high of $10.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -8.22, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

RR Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). RR Donnelley & Sons had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a negative return on equity of 32.28%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that RR Donnelley & Sons will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. RR Donnelley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.67%.

About RR Donnelley & Sons

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications company, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. The company operates through Variable Print, Strategic Services, and International segments. It offers commercial and digital print, direct mail, statement printing, logistics, sourcing, and digital and creative services, as well as produces and sells labels, forms, educational testing materials, inserts, and books.

