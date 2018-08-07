Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect MEI Pharma (MEIP) Stock Price

News articles about MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. MEI Pharma earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the company an impact score of 46.0393640410846 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MEIP shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Friday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Cann restated a “buy” rating on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Monday, July 9th. Laidlaw started coverage on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Thursday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MEI Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.42.

Shares of NASDAQ MEIP traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.64. The company had a trading volume of 182,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,055. MEI Pharma has a 52 week low of $1.79 and a 52 week high of $5.14. The stock has a market cap of $139.96 million, a PE ratio of 52.00 and a beta of 1.93.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 1,651.87% and a negative return on equity of 60.75%. The company had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. research analysts forecast that MEI Pharma will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

MEI Pharma, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the clinical development of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical drug candidate includes Pracinostat, an orally available histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

