Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Match Group (MTCH) Stock Price

Headlines about Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern. Accern ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Match Group earned a coverage optimism score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the technology company an impact score of 46.1413823510919 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern’s analysis:

Match Group opened at $37.88 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.85, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.03. Match Group has a 1-year low of $18.06 and a 1-year high of $48.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $407.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.81 million. Match Group had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 39.06%. The company’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Match Group will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTCH has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Match Group from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Match Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Match Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.44.

In other Match Group news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 4,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total value of $182,089.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, and Pairs. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its Websites and applications in 42 languages approximately in 190 countries. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

