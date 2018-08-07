Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact LRR Energy (LRE) Stock Price

Media stories about LRR Energy (NYSE:LRE) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. LRR Energy earned a news impact score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the oil and gas producer an impact score of 45.7238180290897 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

NYSE LRE remained flat at $$4.32 on Tuesday.

Get LRR Energy alerts:

About LRR Energy

LRR Energy, L.P. (LRR Energy) operates, acquires, exploits and develops producing oil and natural gas properties in North America. The Company’s properties consist of onshore oil and natural gas properties. Its oil and natural gas properties include the Permian Basin region in West Texas and Southeast New Mexico, the Mid-Continent region in Oklahoma and East Texas, and the Gulf Coast region in Texas.

Read More: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for LRR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LRR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.