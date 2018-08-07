Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect China Mobile (CHL) Share Price

News coverage about China Mobile (NYSE:CHL) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. China Mobile earned a coverage optimism score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the Wireless communications provider an impact score of 46.3500823030859 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NYSE:CHL opened at $44.57 on Monday. China Mobile has a 1-year low of $43.25 and a 1-year high of $56.93.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut China Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised China Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Mizuho cut China Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut China Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. China Mobile currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

China Mobile Limited, an investment holding company, provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers voice services, including local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

