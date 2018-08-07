Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) Stock Price

Media headlines about Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) have trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Beacon Roofing Supply earned a media sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the company an impact score of 46.0453429959859 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.
Shares of NASDAQ:BECN opened at $42.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Beacon Roofing Supply has a twelve month low of $38.71 and a twelve month high of $66.47.
In other news, Director Richard W. Frost acquired 11,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.46 per share, for a total transaction of $501,877.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,207 shares in the company, valued at $390,929.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Joseph M. Nowicki acquired 2,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,911.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 13,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,420.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and other accessories.
