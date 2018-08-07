Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Aceto (ACET) Stock Price

Media stories about Aceto (NASDAQ:ACET) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Aceto earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the company an impact score of 44.3222859769507 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of ACET traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.24. 89,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,042. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.62. Aceto has a 52-week low of $2.22 and a 52-week high of $16.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACET. Canaccord Genuity cut Aceto from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Craig Hallum cut Aceto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Aceto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. Aceto currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $2.00.

Aceto Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, sources, markets, sells, and distributes finished dosage form generics, nutraceutical products, pharmaceutical intermediates and active ingredients, agricultural protection products, and specialty chemicals. The company operates in three segments: Human Health, Pharmaceutical Ingredients, and Performance Chemicals.

