Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Kaman (KAMN) Share Price

News stories about Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) have trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Kaman earned a media sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the industrial products company an impact score of 45.8510783558553 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

KAMN stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.73. 2,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,025. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48 and a beta of 0.78. Kaman has a 1 year low of $47.66 and a 1 year high of $75.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KAMN. ValuEngine cut Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Kaman in a report on Thursday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

In related news, CEO Neal J. Keating bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.53 per share, for a total transaction of $139,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Robert D. Starr bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.44 per share, with a total value of $69,440.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,653 shares of company stock valued at $1,927,755 over the last 90 days. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corporation operates in the aerospace and distribution markets. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Aerospace. The Distribution segment distributes electro-mechanical products; bearings; and power transmission, motion control, and electrical and fluid power components, as well as offers value-added services.

