Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd (PFD) Share Price

Headlines about Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd (NYSE:PFD) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 47.7975860292826 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

NYSE:PFD traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.01. 22,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,440. Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd has a 52-week low of $13.19 and a 52-week high of $16.34.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 23rd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Incorporated is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide its common shareholders with high current income consistent with the preservation of capital. It invests in a portfolio of preferred securities, which includes traditional preferred stocks and taxable preferred securities.

