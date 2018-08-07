Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect USA Truck (USAK) Share Price

Media stories about USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. USA Truck earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the transportation company an impact score of 47.2592595384456 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered USA Truck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen boosted their price target on USA Truck from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered USA Truck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

USAK stock traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $21.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,435. USA Truck has a 1 year low of $7.98 and a 1 year high of $29.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $180.80 million, a P/E ratio of -38.89 and a beta of 1.91.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. USA Truck had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $135.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.50 million. research analysts predict that USA Truck will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

USA Truck, Inc, a truckload carrier, provides general commodities transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload services as a medium to long-haul common carrier; and dedicated freight services.

