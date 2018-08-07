Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect ServisFirst Bancshares (SFBS) Stock Price

News headlines about ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. ServisFirst Bancshares earned a coverage optimism score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.728067135975 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Several analysts have commented on SFBS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.75.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares traded up $0.27, hitting $42.45, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,737. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 1.25. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 52 week low of $32.54 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $69.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.70 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 36.06% and a return on equity of 18.67%. sell-side analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.72%.

In related news, CFO William M. Foshee sold 12,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $509,639.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,750,769.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael D. Fuller sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total transaction of $2,554,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 408,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,394,272.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and various certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.