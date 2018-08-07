Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Resonant (RESN) Share Price

Press coverage about Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) has trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern reports. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Resonant earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the semiconductor company an impact score of 46.9888796986972 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RESN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Resonant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Resonant in a report on Thursday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $8.00 price target on shares of Resonant and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Drexel Hamilton reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Resonant in a report on Thursday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Resonant currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

Resonant traded down $0.09, hitting $4.65, during trading hours on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 114,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,652. Resonant has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $8.55. The company has a market capitalization of $122.32 million, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 0.93.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.08). Resonant had a negative net margin of 3,436.54% and a negative return on equity of 98.33%. The firm had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. research analysts expect that Resonant will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Resonant news, CFO Jeffrey A. Killian sold 5,269 shares of Resonant stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.41, for a total transaction of $28,505.29. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,377.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Fox purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.61 per share, for a total transaction of $561,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,865 shares of company stock worth $96,024 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Resonant Company Profile

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, engages in the development of filter designs for radio frequency (RF) front-ends used in the mobile device industry in the United States. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology to configure and connect resonators, the building blocks of RF filters.

