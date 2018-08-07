Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Matthews International (MATW) Share Price

News coverage about Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Matthews International earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the company an impact score of 46.9249344999555 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Matthews International traded up $0.45, reaching $52.05, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 401 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Matthews International has a 52 week low of $47.70 and a 52 week high of $65.75. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.08.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. Matthews International had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $411.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Matthews International will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 27th. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio is 21.11%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Matthews International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

In other news, EVP Brian J. Dunn sold 10,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $557,091.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,124,605.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Matthews International Company Profile

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial products in the United States, Central and South America, Canada, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It operates through three segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand Solutions segment provides brand development, deployment, delivery, brand management, 3-D graphics renderings, pre-media graphics services, printing plates, gravure cylinders, steel bases, embossing tools, special purpose machinery, engineering assistance, print process assistance, print production management, digital asset management, content management, and package design services to brand owners and packaging manufacturers; and creative digital graphics services, as well as designs, engineers, manufactures, and executes merchandising and display systems.

