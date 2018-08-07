Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Insmed (INSM) Stock Price

Headlines about Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) have trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Insmed earned a daily sentiment score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 47.6107936374054 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Insmed remained flat at $$24.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 1.07. Insmed has a 1 year low of $11.49 and a 1 year high of $33.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 14.14 and a current ratio of 14.14.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.08. analysts forecast that Insmed will post -4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INSM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Insmed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

In other Insmed news, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 25,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $733,985.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,253 shares in the company, valued at $628,424.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The company's lead product candidate is amikacin liposome inhalation suspension, which is in late-state development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by mycobacterium avium complex.

