Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Freshpet (FRPT) Share Price

Headlines about Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Freshpet earned a daily sentiment score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 46.5985390346444 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Freshpet traded down $0.05, reaching $29.30, on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 299,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,433. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -244.17 and a beta of 1.69. Freshpet has a 52-week low of $14.10 and a 52-week high of $30.85.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $43.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.06 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 4.35%. Freshpet’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Freshpet will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

FRPT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $17.00 target price on shares of Freshpet and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Freshpet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

In other news, VP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 4,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $101,393.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 73,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,622. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott James Morris sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,474 shares of company stock worth $1,073,795 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

