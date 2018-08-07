Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Eagle Bancorp Montana (EBMT) Stock Price

Headlines about Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Eagle Bancorp Montana earned a daily sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the bank an impact score of 49.0630096239573 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Eagle Bancorp Montana stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.10. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,933. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a fifty-two week low of $17.35 and a fifty-two week high of $21.95. The company has a market cap of $104.84 million, a PE ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.24.

Get Eagle Bancorp Montana alerts:

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The company had revenue of $10.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.36 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 7.33%. research analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a $0.0925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This is a boost from Eagle Bancorp Montana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio is 28.35%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EBMT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, FIG Partners restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research report on Thursday, April 26th.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services in Montana. The company offers one-to-four family residential mortgage loans; commercial real estate loans; real estate construction loans; home equity loans; commercial business loans consisting of business loans and lines of credit on a secured and unsecured basis; and consumer loans comprising loans that are secured by collateral other than real estate, such as automobiles, recreational vehicles, and boats.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.