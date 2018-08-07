Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Calithera Biosciences (CALA) Share Price

Headlines about Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Calithera Biosciences earned a daily sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the biotechnology company an impact score of 46.4447932960022 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NASDAQ:CALA traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,526. The company has a market capitalization of $157.72 million, a PE ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 2.38. Calithera Biosciences has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $18.35.

Get Calithera Biosciences alerts:

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 million. Calithera Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 22.92% and a negative net margin of 131.51%. analysts expect that Calithera Biosciences will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CALA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

About Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing novel small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Calithera Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calithera Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.