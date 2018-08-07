Somewhat Critical Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Forterra (FRTA) Share Price

News headlines about Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) have trended somewhat negative recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Forterra earned a coverage optimism score of -0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the construction company an impact score of 45.7882572277122 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Forterra from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Forterra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Forterra has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.19.

Shares of Forterra traded up $0.03, reaching $8.49, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,398. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.17. Forterra has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $12.30.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The construction company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.10. Forterra had a net margin of 0.04% and a negative return on equity of 47.37%. The firm had revenue of $289.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Forterra’s revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Forterra will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells water and drainage pipe and products in the United States and Eastern Canada. It also manufactures structural and specialty precast products, and precast concrete bridge girders; and pressure, prestressed concrete, and bar-wrapped concrete pipes. The company serves water-related infrastructure applications, including water transmission, distribution, and drainage; and contractors, distributors, municipalities, and utilities waterworks.

