Somewhat Critical Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Common Stock (CSQ) Share Price

News headlines about Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Common Stock (NASDAQ:CSQ) have trended somewhat negative this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Common Stock earned a media sentiment score of -0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the investment management company an impact score of 47.5846896897791 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Common Stock traded up $0.03, reaching $13.16, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. 611 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,431. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Common Stock has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.25.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.57%.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment strategy is to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The Fund invests in a diversified portfolio of equities, convertible securities and high yield securities.

